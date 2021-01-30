Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,694 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 281.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.