Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,048 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,048 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

