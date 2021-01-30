Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

