Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

