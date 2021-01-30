Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Castle Biosciences worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,685 shares of company stock worth $21,552,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

