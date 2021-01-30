Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $534.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $573.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.