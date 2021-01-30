Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,510.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,290.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

