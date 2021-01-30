Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 49.8% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.54 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

