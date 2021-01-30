Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 39,166 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 344,803 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.84.

NYSE CX opened at $5.73 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

