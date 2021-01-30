Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

