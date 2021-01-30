Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 910,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $983,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.