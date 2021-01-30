Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

