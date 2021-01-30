Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

PFE stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.