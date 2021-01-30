Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

