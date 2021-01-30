Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,348 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 290,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,022,976 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,423. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

