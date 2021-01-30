Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

NYSE:RCL opened at $65.00 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

