Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,860 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

JHX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

