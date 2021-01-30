Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $3.84. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 20,357 shares.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock has a market cap of C$142.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -9.2753317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

