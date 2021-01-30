Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 6,053,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,575. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

