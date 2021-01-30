Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

