Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,025,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

