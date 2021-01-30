Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

