CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the December 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CVVUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 49,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,650. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.