Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.67 ($61.96).

Several brokerages have commented on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

ETR:COK traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €49.00 ($57.65). The stock had a trading volume of 193,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom SE has a one year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.