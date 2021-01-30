Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 273,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.