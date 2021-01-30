Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 273,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
