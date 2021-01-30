CanYaCoin Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $2,114.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.17 or 0.04431548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027920 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

