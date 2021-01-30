Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.94. 24,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

