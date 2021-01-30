Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CCPPF stock remained flat at $$1.87 during trading on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

