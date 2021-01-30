Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 450,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

