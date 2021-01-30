Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 88,918 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

