Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

