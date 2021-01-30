Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.77. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,107,508 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -662.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

