Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $2.01. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 45,794 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of -208.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

