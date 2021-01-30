Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $332,270.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.59 million and $332,270.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034366 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

