Carbon Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $358,790.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 64.5% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065091 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.93 or 0.92161065 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

