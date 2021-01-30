Cardano Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $11.15 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00202425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009464 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

