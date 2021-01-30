CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 54.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 227.4% against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $75,565.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

