Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$160.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZMWY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

