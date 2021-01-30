CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

