Carry Market Cap Reaches $13.38 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00078958 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,132,418 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

