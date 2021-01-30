Carry One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00078358 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,132,418 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

