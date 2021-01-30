Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.86 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Cartesi has a market cap of $14.23 million and $4.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00131460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

