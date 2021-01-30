carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $90,109.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

