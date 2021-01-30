Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.64. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 857,427 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.98.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9174851 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

