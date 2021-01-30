Cashaa (CAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.78 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $47.52 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

