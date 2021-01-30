CashBet Coin Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $20.33 and $10.39. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.