CashBet Coin Price Reaches $0.0104 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.
CashBet Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
Buying and Selling CashBet Coin
CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
