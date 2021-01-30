Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $69,222.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

