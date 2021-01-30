CasinoCoin Trading 5% Higher This Week (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and $26,500.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00261870 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,260 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,240 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.