Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.00. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.